🏊♀️ Stroke Breakdowns: Freestyle and Backstroke
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving’s 2019-20 season was filled with strong performances all around. The freestyle and backstroke swimmers were led by seniors Elizabeth Amato-Hanner, Jenny Nusbaum and Carly Straight, who set the tone for the year.
Elizabeth Amato-Hanner | Senior
- Placed inside the top three in 18 individual events
- Finished fourth in the 200-yard backstroke at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
- Placed fifth in the 100-yard backstroke at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
- Recorded a personal-best time in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 53.89 at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
- Was a member of the 200-yard medley relay team that broke the KU school record with a 1:37.70 final time at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
- Was a member of the 400-yard medley relay team that broke the KU school record with a 3:35.96 final time at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
- Finished with the fastest team time in the 100-yard butterfly (53.89)
Crissie Blomquist | Junior
- Finished with the fastest team time in the 1,650-yard freestyle (16:50.46)
- Placed inside the top three in all five of her 1,000-yard freestyle races
- Placed 20th in the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Open Water Championships (Sept. 14)
- Finished third in the 1,650-yard freestyle at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
Dewi Blose | Sophomore
- Qualified for the NCAA Championships in both the 100 and 200-yard backstroke events with her finishes at the Big 12 Championships
- Claimed the fastest team times in the 100-yard backstroke (52.44) and the 200-yard backstroke (1:54.61)
- Placed second overall in the 200-yard backstroke at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
- Finished third overall in the 100-yard backstroke at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
- Placed inside the top five in all five of her 100-yard backstroke races
- Set a new personal-best time in the 50-yard freestyle (23.27) at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
Mackenzie Bravence | Freshman
- Set a personal-best time in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.18
- Placed 18th in the 100-yard backstroke at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26) with a time of 56.61
- Placed 18th in the 200-yard backstroke at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26) with a time of 2:01.45
Katie Callahan | Sophomore
- Placed third in the 500-yard freestyle at the Sunflower Showdown
- Placed third in the 1,000-yard freestyle in the double-dual meet against Missouri State and South Dakota
- Finished 23rd at the CSCAA Open Water Championships
Claire Campbell | Sophomore
- Placed inside the top five in all four of her 100-yard freestyle races
- Finished 13th overall in the CSCAA Open Water Championships
- Placed eighth in the 1,650-yard freestyle at the Big 12 Championships
- Finished inside the top five in all four of her 1,000-yard freestyle races
Autumn Looney | Freshman
- Was a member of the 200-yard freestyle relay team that set the new KU school record in the event at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26) with a final time of 1:31.03
- Placed fourth overall in the 100-yard butterfly event at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26) with a time of 54.05
- Finished 13th in the 50-yard freestyle at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26) with a time of 23.30
- Claimed 14th place in the 100-yard freestyle at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26) with a time of 51.19
Manon Manning | Junior
- Claimed the fastest team time in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.97 at the Kansas Classic (Nov. 22)
- Placed inside the top three 17 times on the year
- Was a member of the 200-yard freestyle relay team that broke the KU school record with a 1:31.03 final time at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
- Was a member of the 200-yard medley relay team that broke the Kansas school record with a 1:37.70 final time at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
- Was a member of the 400-yard medley relay team that broke the KU school record with a 3:35.96 final time at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
- Placed fourth in the 100-yard backstroke at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26) with a time of 52.84
- Claimed ninth in the 200-yard backstroke at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26) with a time of 1:56.32
- Finished eighth in the 50-yard freestyle (23.03) at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
Jenny Nusbaum | Senior
- Finished with the top team time in the 100-yard freestyle (50.04), 200-yard freestyle (1:47.24), 500-yard freestyle (4:47.20) and the 1,000-yard freestyle (10:12.92)
- Had 15 individual first-place finishes on the year
- Placed third in the 200-yard freestyle (1:47.35) at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
- Claimed second in the 500-yard freestyle (4:47.20) at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
- Set a new personal-best time, and claimed fifth place, in the 100-yard freestyle at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26) with a time of 50.04
- Was a member of the 200-yard freestyle relay team that set the new KU school record in the event at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26) with a final time of 1:31.03
- Was a member of the 400-yard medley relay team that broke the Kansas school record with a 3:35.96 final time at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
- Placed seventh at the CSCAA Open Water Championships
Lauryn Parrish | Junior
- Placed inside the top three six times in the 200-yard freestyle
- Claimed third place three times in the 200-yard backstroke
- Placed eighth in both the 200-yard freestyle (1:49.85) and the 200-yard backstroke (1:59.38) at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
Carly Straight | Senior
- Tied for the fastest team time in the 100-yard freestyle (50.04) and had the second-fastest team time in the 50-yard freestyle (23.02) with both being career-best times
- Claimed first place five times this season in individual events
- Was a member of the 200-yard freestyle relay team that set the new KU school record in the event at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26) with a final time of 1:31.03
- Was a member of the 200-yard medley relay team that broke the Kansas school record with a 1:37.70 final time at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)