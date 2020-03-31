🏊‍♀️ Stroke Breakdowns: Freestyle and Backstroke

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving’s 2019-20 season was filled with strong performances all around. The freestyle and backstroke swimmers were led by seniors Elizabeth Amato-Hanner, Jenny Nusbaum and Carly Straight, who set the tone for the year.

Elizabeth Amato-Hanner | Senior

Placed inside the top three in 18 individual events

Finished fourth in the 200-yard backstroke at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)

Placed fifth in the 100-yard backstroke at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)

Recorded a personal-best time in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 53.89 at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)

Was a member of the 200-yard medley relay team that broke the KU school record with a 1:37.70 final time at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)

Was a member of the 400-yard medley relay team that broke the KU school record with a 3:35.96 final time at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)

Finished with the fastest team time in the 100-yard butterfly (53.89)

Crissie Blomquist | Junior

Finished with the fastest team time in the 1,650-yard freestyle (16:50.46)

Placed inside the top three in all five of her 1,000-yard freestyle races

Placed 20th in the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Open Water Championships (Sept. 14)

Finished third in the 1,650-yard freestyle at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)

Dewi Blose | Sophomore

Qualified for the NCAA Championships in both the 100 and 200-yard backstroke events with her finishes at the Big 12 Championships

Claimed the fastest team times in the 100-yard backstroke (52.44) and the 200-yard backstroke (1:54.61)

Placed second overall in the 200-yard backstroke at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)

Finished third overall in the 100-yard backstroke at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)

Placed inside the top five in all five of her 100-yard backstroke races

Set a new personal-best time in the 50-yard freestyle (23.27) at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)

Mackenzie Bravence | Freshman

Set a personal-best time in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.18

Placed 18th in the 100-yard backstroke at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26) with a time of 56.61

Placed 18th in the 200-yard backstroke at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26) with a time of 2:01.45

Katie Callahan | Sophomore

Placed third in the 500-yard freestyle at the Sunflower Showdown

Placed third in the 1,000-yard freestyle in the double-dual meet against Missouri State and South Dakota

Finished 23rd at the CSCAA Open Water Championships

Claire Campbell | Sophomore