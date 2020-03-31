Open Search
Women's Swimming

🏊‍♀️ Stroke Breakdowns: Freestyle and Backstroke

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving’s 2019-20 season was filled with strong performances all around. The freestyle and backstroke swimmers were led by seniors Elizabeth Amato-Hanner, Jenny Nusbaum and Carly Straight, who set the tone for the year.

Elizabeth Amato-Hanner | Senior

  • Placed inside the top three in 18 individual events
  • Finished fourth in the 200-yard backstroke at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
  • Placed fifth in the 100-yard backstroke at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
  • Recorded a personal-best time in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 53.89 at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
  • Was a member of the 200-yard medley relay team that broke the KU school record with a 1:37.70 final time at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
  • Was a member of the 400-yard medley relay team that broke the KU school record with a 3:35.96 final time at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
  • Finished with the fastest team time in the 100-yard butterfly (53.89)

Crissie Blomquist | Junior

  • Finished with the fastest team time in the 1,650-yard freestyle (16:50.46)
  • Placed inside the top three in all five of her 1,000-yard freestyle races
  • Placed 20th in the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Open Water Championships (Sept. 14)
  • Finished third in the 1,650-yard freestyle at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)

Dewi Blose | Sophomore

  • Qualified for the NCAA Championships in both the 100 and 200-yard backstroke events with her finishes at the Big 12 Championships
  • Claimed the fastest team times in the 100-yard backstroke (52.44) and the 200-yard backstroke (1:54.61)
  • Placed second overall in the 200-yard backstroke at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
  • Finished third overall in the 100-yard backstroke at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
  • Placed inside the top five in all five of her 100-yard backstroke races
  • Set a new personal-best time in the 50-yard freestyle (23.27) at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)

Mackenzie Bravence | Freshman

  • Set a personal-best time in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.18
  • Placed 18th in the 100-yard backstroke at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26) with a time of 56.61
  • Placed 18th in the 200-yard backstroke at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26) with a time of 2:01.45

Katie Callahan | Sophomore

  • Placed third in the 500-yard freestyle at the Sunflower Showdown
  • Placed third in the 1,000-yard freestyle in the double-dual meet against Missouri State and South Dakota
  • Finished 23rd at the CSCAA Open Water Championships

Claire Campbell | Sophomore

  • Placed inside the top five in all four of her 100-yard freestyle races
  • Finished 13th overall in the CSCAA Open Water Championships
  • Placed eighth in the 1,650-yard freestyle at the Big 12 Championships
  • Finished inside the top five in all four of her 1,000-yard freestyle races
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks

 

Autumn Looney | Freshman

  • Was a member of the 200-yard freestyle relay team that set the new KU school record in the event at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26) with a final time of 1:31.03
  • Placed fourth overall in the 100-yard butterfly event at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26) with a time of 54.05
  • Finished 13th in the 50-yard freestyle at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26) with a time of 23.30
  • Claimed 14th place in the 100-yard freestyle at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26) with a time of 51.19

Manon Manning | Junior

  • Claimed the fastest team time in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.97 at the Kansas Classic (Nov. 22)
  • Placed inside the top three 17 times on the year
  • Was a member of the 200-yard freestyle relay team that broke the KU school record with a 1:31.03  final time at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
  • Was a member of the 200-yard medley relay team that broke the Kansas school record with a 1:37.70 final time at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
  • Was a member of the 400-yard medley relay team that broke the KU school record with a 3:35.96 final time at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
  • Placed fourth in the 100-yard backstroke at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26) with a time of 52.84
  • Claimed ninth in the 200-yard backstroke at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26) with a time of 1:56.32
  • Finished eighth in the 50-yard freestyle (23.03) at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)

Jenny Nusbaum | Senior

  • Finished with the top team time in the 100-yard freestyle (50.04), 200-yard freestyle (1:47.24), 500-yard freestyle (4:47.20) and the 1,000-yard freestyle (10:12.92)
  • Had 15 individual first-place finishes on the year
  • Placed third in the 200-yard freestyle (1:47.35) at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
  • Claimed second in the 500-yard freestyle (4:47.20) at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
  • Set a new personal-best time, and claimed fifth place, in the 100-yard freestyle at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26) with a time of 50.04
  • Was a member of the 200-yard freestyle relay team that set the new KU school record in the event at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26) with a final time of 1:31.03
  • Was a member of the 400-yard medley relay team that broke the Kansas school record with a 3:35.96 final time at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
  • Placed seventh at the CSCAA Open Water Championships

Lauryn Parrish | Junior

  • Placed inside the top three six times in the 200-yard freestyle
  • Claimed third place three times in the 200-yard backstroke
  • Placed eighth in both the 200-yard freestyle (1:49.85) and the 200-yard backstroke (1:59.38) at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)

Carly Straight | Senior

  • Tied for the fastest team time in the 100-yard freestyle (50.04) and had the second-fastest team time in the 50-yard freestyle (23.02) with both being career-best times
  • Claimed first place five times this season in individual events
  • Was a member of the 200-yard freestyle relay team that set the new KU school record in the event at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26) with a final time of 1:31.03
  • Was a member of the 200-yard medley relay team that broke the Kansas school record with a 1:37.70 final time at the Big 12 Championships (Feb. 26)
Powered by WMT Digital