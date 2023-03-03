🎾 Strong Singles Play Leads #17 Kansas to Seventh-Straight Win

Evanston, Ill. – No. 17 Kansas Tennis earned its seventh straight win on Friday in Evanston, Illinois, defeating Northwestern 4-1, behind strong performances in single play.

Kansas has now won its seventh straight match dating back to January 28. The Jayhawks improve to 8-1 in dual matches this season.

The Jayhawks dropped the opening point in doubles play as Kansas’ Maria Titova and Tamari Gagoshidze lost their doubles match 6-0 to Northwestern’s Sydney Pratt and Justine Leong. Malkia Ngounoue and Heike Janse Van Vuuren dropped their match 6-4 to Christina Hand and Briana Crowley, as Northwestern clinched the doubles point. Carmen Roxana Manu and Jocelyn Massey did not finish their match.

In singles play, Kansas bounced back and swept Northwestern to claim the victory. First, Mariana Manyoma Velasquez defeated Kiley Rabjohns 6-3, 6-2. Vuuren then took down Jennifer Riester 7-6, 6-2 to give Kansas a 2-1 advantage.

No. 41 Ngounoue topped Leong 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 as Manu clinched the win for the Jayhawks, defeating Crowley 7-5, 3-6, 6-0. Titova and Gagoshidze did not finish their matches due to the clinching win for the Jayhawks.

Next up, the Jayhawks will travel East to play at No. 22 Old Dominion on Sunday, March 5th at 12 p.m. CT.

Doubles

Ngounoue / Vuuren lost to Hand / Crowley 4-6

Titova / Gagoshidze lost to Pratt / Leong 0-6

Manu / Massey vs. Rabjohns / Shusharina 4-5 (DNF)

Singles