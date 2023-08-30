⚽️ Sunday’s Kansas and Missouri Kickoff Time Adjusted

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Soccer has announced that Sunday’s Pack the Pitch match at Rock Chalk Park against Missouri will be changed to a 7 p.m. CT kickoff due to a forecast of excessive heat in the Lawrence area. The contest, originally scheduled for 1 p.m., will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. All beverages will be discounted and the first 250 fans in attendance will receive a KU-branded soccer scarf.

Kansas plays at home twice this week, beginning on Thursday, Aug. 31 against Arkansas State. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT at Rock Chalk Park and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Season tickets and individual tickets for the 2023 season are on sale now. Season tickets cost only $55 and includes all nine regular season home matches at Rock Chalk Park. Single-game and season tickets can be purchased here or by calling the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141. Single-game tickets will also be available to purchase at the ticket window at Rock Chalk Park on gamedays, beginning one hour prior to kickoff.