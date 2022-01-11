🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Svi Mykhailiuk: International Man of Mystery

95. Svi Mykhailiuk: International Man of Mystery

Episode Notes

College basketball has a rich tradition at Kansas. A true blue blood that attracts the best of the best from the time they can dribble a ball. For Svi Mykhailiuk, basketball looked different in his native Ukraine. No signing days. No pro days. No Ball is Life cameras. Just a kid and a dream that brought Mykhailiuk halfway across the world. This is the Jayhawker Podcast featuring former Kansas sharpshooter Svi Mykhailiuk.