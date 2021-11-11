⛳ Sweden’s Anna Wallin Signs to Play Women’s Golf at Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Anna Wallin has signed a National Letter of Intent to play women’s golf at Kansas, KU head coach Lindsay Kuhle announced Thursday. Wallin, who will be a freshman at KU in the fall, is the fourth signee for the Jayhawks joining Katie Ruge (Omaha), Anna Shultse (Moscow, Russia) and Johanna Ebner (Villach, Austria). Ebner signed with KU in September and will join the team in January, while Ruge and Shultse will join the program this fall along with Wallin.

“Anna Wallin is from Sweden and is ranked in the top 900 In the world,” Kuhle said. “When I saw Anna’s swing I knew this player is going to be successful at the college level. Her golf IQ, athletic, powerful swing, passion for the game, experience, and success in Sweden at the teen tour elite level proved that she will bring an extremely competitive mindset to this team. Anna is not afraid to go low and she has broken 70 on numerous occasions and a career record of 66 this past summer. We look for Anna to step in and compete right away and have the confidence to go low and shoot under par rounds for us in the future.”

In 2021, Wallin posted four top-10 finishes on Sweden’s Elite Teen Tour including runner-up at the Teen Tour Final where she carded a three-round 2-under (72-69-73—214). In August, the Heisingborg, Sweden, native placed sixth at the Teen Tour Elite #5 with a three-round 3-under 213 (67-72-74).

Wallin was part of two silver medal teams at the Sweden High School Championship while at Filbornaskolan High School.

Wallin’s father, Per Wallin, played professional ice hockey with teams in Finland, Germany and Sweden.