🏊‍♀️ Team Captains Announced for 2024-25 Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving seniors Ellie Howe, Addi Barnes and Eleni Kotzamanis have been named team captains for the 2024-25 season, head coach Clark Campbell announced Tuesday.

Howe, a Bountiful, Utah native, has participated in every meet for her junior and sophomore seasons. As a junior, Howe led the Jayhawks in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:02.62, which she set at the Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships. Also, at the conference championships, Howe was a member of the 200-yard freestyle relay team that swam a time of 1:31.43 and finished fourth in the event. As a sophomore in 2022-23, Howe earned All-Big 12 First Team honors. During her freshman year, Howe was named to the Academic All-Rookie Team and was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Oct. 27, 2021.

A Kansas native from Overland Park, Barnes participated in every meet as a junior last season. Outside of the pool, Barnes was the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Board member for the University of Kansas Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). At the recent Rock Chalk Choice Awards, Barnes was named the 2022-23 “Best Jayhawk in a Supporting Role”. During her sophomore season, Barnes earned two first-place finishes and was named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team. Along with earning Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (Nov. 24, 2021) honors as a freshman, Barnes made her way onto the Academic All-Rookie Team.

Kotzamanis is from Godfrey, Illinois and has participated in every meet for her junior and sophomore campaigns. During the 2023-24 season, Kotzamanis earned the Iron Hawk Award for her performance in the weight room, voted on by her teammates. Prior to Kansas, Kotzamanis held a time of 1:50.67, improving by nearly 1.5 seconds and to 1:49.09 for a personal best at the 2024 Big 12 Championships. As a sophomore, she placed 10th in the 200-yard freestyle (1:49.69) at the Big 12 Championships. Outside of the pool, Kotzamanis earned Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors and for her freshman year, Kotzamanis was named to the Academic All-Rookie Team.

Kansas will open the 2024-25 season on Friday, Oct. 4 with the Sunflower Showdown at Robinson Natatorium. A full schedule for the season will be released later.