Tadokoro Qualifies for USGA Women's Amateur

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s golf senior Sera Tadokoro qualified for the 2020 United States Golf Association (USGA) U.S. Women’s Amateur slated for August 3-9 at the Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland.

Tadokoro qualified on the heels of four top-five finishes this summer including a victory at the Kansas City Women’s Match Play Championship June 2-4 at Swope Memorial Golf Course.

“It means a lot to me because this tournament is the biggest amateur tournament in the United States,” Tadokoro said. “I am just so excited to play and I am so grateful for this opportunity. There will be great competition with all the great players participating. I have been playing as many tournaments as I can during this time because I just want to keep myself in the game.”

Head coach Erin O’Neil couldn’t be more excited for Tadokoro.

“We are very excited that Sera has been invited to compete in the U.S. Women’s Amateur,” O’Neil said. “It’s a tremendous honor and opportunity for her to play against the best in the world, and to gain invaluable experience that will make her even better as a player.”

Tadokoro is slated to open up the tournament with an 8:37 a.m. tee time Monday, August 3.