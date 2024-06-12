🏌️‍♂️ Tee Times Set for Broin and Woodland Ahead of U.S. Open Championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s golf senior Gunnar Broin and KU alum Gary Woodland, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, will represent the Jayhawks at the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, June 13-16.

Woodland, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, is a four-time winner on the PGA TOUR after turning pro in 2007. Because of his win at the championship in 2019, Woodland is an automatic exemption to play in the U.S. Open until 2029.

Broin is set to make his PGA Tour and major championship debut after pushing through final qualifying in Columbus, Ohio on June 3, also known as Golf’s Longest Day. One of just five qualifiers in the 68-player field, Broin survived a four-for-three spot playoff and punched his ticket to Pinehurst.

For the opening two rounds, Woodland will be grouped with Justin Rose and Webb Simpson. The group will tee off for the first round on Thursday at 7:02 a.m. CT off hole 10. Keeping the same group for the second round on Friday, Woodland’s group will tee it up at 12:47 p.m. off hole 1.

Broin will be grouped with Maxwell Moldovan and Taisei Shimizu for Thursday’s opening round and will tee off at 1:31 p.m. from hole 1. On Friday, the same group will tee off at 7:46 a.m. off hole 10.

The low 60 scorers and ties will play the final 36 holes on Saturday and Sunday.

Tee times and a broadcast schedule for the 124th U.S. Open can be found below.

BROIN

Thurs., June 13 – 1:31 p.m. CT (First Round)

Fri., June 14 – 7:46 a.m. CT (Second Round)

WOODLAND

Thurs., June 13 – 7:02 a.m. CT (First Round)

Fri., June 14 – 12:47 p.m. CT (Second Round)

HOW TO WATCH (all times Central)

Thursday, June 13 – First Round | 5:30 AM-4 PM (USA), 4-7 PM (Peacock)

Friday, June 14 – Second Round | 5:30 AM-12 PM (Peacock), 12-6 PM (NBC)

Saturday, June 15 – Third Round | 9-11 AM (USA), 11 AM-7 PM (NBC)

Sunday, June 16 – Final Round | 8-11 AM (USA), 11 AM-6 PM (NBC)

FOLLOW ALONG

Live scoring for the U.S. Open can be found here, while live updates will be provided from the official Kansas Men’s Golf Twitter (X) account. Featured Groups and U.S. Open Radio can be streamed live on usopen.com and the USGA App.