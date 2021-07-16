🎾 Kansas Tennis Adds Jaron Maestas as Assistant Coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head coach Todd Chapman has announced the addition of Jaron Maestas as the assistant coach for the 2021-22 season. Maestas joins the Jayhawk staff after a successful five-year tenure as the head tennis coach at the University of Central Oklahoma.

"We are very excited to have Jaron and his family join our Kansas tennis family. The job Jaron has done at UCO the last five years as a head coach is quite remarkable. Jaron is passionate, energetic and has a true blue collar work ethic. Jaron fits into the Kansas Tennis fabric of developing student athletes both on and off the court. Jaron brings with him a mindset of striving for excellence in every area of a program and I am looking forward to the value he will add to our program"

While at the helm of the Bronchos’ program, he established an overall record of 78-22 in addition to winning the 2019 and 2021 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Championships. Maestas’ teams have advanced to the NCAA Division II national tournament each of his five seasons.

"I am honored to be a part of a University and program like KU. Coach Chapman is someone I have respected and followed in my coaching career. I want to thank him and everyone involved for allowing me and my family to be a part of this great program. I’m ready to get to work and help these young women excel in life."

Most recently, the Bronchos posted the best record in school history during the 2021 season going 21-2. By reaching the national semifinals, the team notched the furthest postseason advancement by any Central program. Maestas’ 19 consecutive wins, a school record, paved the way for coaching four All-Americans along the way that season. Additionally, the 2021 team concluded the season ranked No.3 in the final ITA rankings with student-athletes finishing at No.3 and No.5 in singles rankings as well as doubles teams finishing at No.2 and No.10 in the rankings.

Maestas has coached numerous All-Americans in both singles and doubles, in addition to guiding players to First Team, Second Team, and Honorable Mention All-MIAA honors in both categories. He also coached the ITA Central Regional Freshman of the Year in 2018 and an ITA National Freshman of the Year in 2019.

Prior to taking the reins at Central Oklahoma, Maestas spent 11-years as the head professional at the Philcrest Hills Tennis Club in Tulsa. He coached 10 players at Philcrest Hills who went on to win Oklahoma state high school championships and 12 players from his program went on to play at the collegiate level.

A native of Las Vegas, N.M, Maestas played collegiately at both Division II Western New Mexico and Division I New Mexico State before graduating from NMSU in 2005. He and his wife, Layne, have two children, Jaxton and Landon.