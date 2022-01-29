🎾 Tennis Drops ITA Kickoff Finale

WACO, Texas – Kansas Tennis faced off against Miami on Saturday in Waco, falling 4-1 to the Hurricanes in a non-conference matchup to conclude the ITA Kickoff Weekend.

In doubles action, the Jayhawks went 1-2 with Sonia Smagina and Tiffany Lagarde earning a 6-1 victory over Khodan/Tahan of Miami. The Hurricanes would pick up wins in the No. 1 and No. 3 matches to hold the edge heading into singles.

Kansas got a victory from Maria Titova to open singles play as she won 6-1, 6-2 over #104 Achong. The next three matches to finish would go to Miami, however, allowing the ‘Canes to clinch the victory.

The Jayhawks (0-3) will now face off against Iowa on Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. CT in Lawrence for the home opener.

Miami 4, Kansas 1

Saturday, Jan. 29 – Waco, Texas

Singles:

#109 Ngounoue (KAN) vs Richardson 6-4, 5-3, DNF #42 Titova (KAN) def #104 Achong 6-1, 6-2 #76 Pfennig def Smagina (KAN) 6-2, 6-2 Boch-Collins def Lacasse (KAN) 6-3, 6-2 Lagarde (KAN) vs Khodan 6-3, 0-5, DNF Tahan def Velasquez (KAN) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles: