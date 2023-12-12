🏀 Terrilyn Johnson Named to Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Former Kansas Women’s Basketball standout Terrilyn Johnson, who helped the Jayhawks win a Big Eight Conference title and reach the NCAA Tournament, is one of 12 women named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2024 induction class.

The board of directors of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame recently announced the class, which will be honored at the 22nd Women’s Awards Banquet on Saturday, April 27, 2024. The day’s events will include a reception at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Museum in New Castle that afternoon with a banquet that evening at the Primo Banquet Hall in Indianapolis.

Johnson, who was named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2013 Silver Anniversary Team, played at Kansas from 1989-1992. She was named the team most valuable player following her junior campaign and served as one of KU’s captains as a senior.

At Kansas, Johnson earned three letters and led the Jayhawks in rebounding during three seasons. Her 786 (8.6 per game) career rebounds rank 11th in the school record books and she continues to rank No. 7 on KU’s career steals list with 219.

Johnson helped Kansas post back-to-back 20-win seasons as a sophomore and junior, winning two games in the 1990-91 Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT) before elevating the Marian Washington-led Jayhawks to a Big Eight regular-season title and NCAA Tournament berth as a senior in 1991-92. It was the first of nine straight NCAA berths for the Kansas women’s program.

At Wallace High School in Gary, Indiana, Johnson scored 1,601 career points and saw her teams combine an 82-7 record while winning three sectionals, one regional and one semi-state. The team also won four conference championships and four holiday tournament championships. Johnson averaged 19.5 points, 13 rebounds, six steals and two blocks to be named all-state during her senior campaign before joining the Jayhawks.

Johnson played professionally for two seasons before working in business and education – coaching for a stint in the Gary, Indiana school system and at Valparaiso. She is currently a Supply Chain Analyst and President of the Gary Youth Basketball League.

Joining Johnson in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2024 are Lisa Williams Burgess, Marilyn Coddens, Kristina (Divjak) Eschmeyer, Lisa (Winter) Finn, Joe Lentz, Rick Marshall, Jill (Morton) McFarling, Melinda Miles, Melissa Miles, Jeannette (Yeoman) Mosher and Nan Tomshack Tulchinsky.