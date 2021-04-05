⚾ Texas Southern Travels to Lawrence For Midweek Doubleheader

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (15-11, 1-5 Big 12) host Texas Southern (7-17, 6-6 SWAC) Tuesday for a doubleheader at Hoglund Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. with the second game approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

The Jayhawks last played April 1-3 against then-No. 5 Texas, falling in all three games but receiving quality starts from both Cole Larsen and Ryan Cyr. Cyr pitched a season-high 7.1 innings in the Thursday series opener, while Larsen has pitched his sixth-consecutive game of six-or-more innings pitched.

The Jayhawks received a breakout performance by Brett Vosik, who tallied a team-high five hits in the three game series with one RBI. Vosik hit .455 (5-for-11) and made no errors in the field. Tavian Josenberger and Tom Lichty each recorded four hits, and Josenberger led the way with two RBI. He was also hit by three pitches and finished with a team-high .538 on-base percentage. Anthony Tulimero and Maui Ahuna each recorded a RBI in the series. Ahuna improved his reached base streak to 10 games, tying him with Josenberger for the highest active streak on the team.

Everhett Hazelwood and Steve Washilewski are slated to make starts against Texas Southern. Hazelwood and Washilewski both pitched a scoreless inning of relief against Texas April 3. Hazelwood made his last start against Missouri March 30, while Washilewski earned the start and win against Lafayette March 23.

OPPONENT PREVIEW: TEXAS SOUTHERN

Texas Southern enters the midweek doubleheader 7-17 overall and 6-6 in the SWAC. TSU started the season on a nine-game losing streak before sweeping Prairie View A&M March 5-7. The Tigers last played April 1-3, winning the series over Southern and are 3-1 in their last four games.

Nic Garza boasts a team-high .347 average (24-for-72), and is TSU’s team leader in hit by pitches (10). Oscar Ponce leads the Tigers in hits (29), RBI (16), total bases (53) and home runs (5).

As a team, Texas Southern has a 8.43 ERA and are led on the mound by Kamron Fields. Fields has a team-high 2.41 ERA and is 2-3 this season. He has pitched a team-high 37.1 innings pitched with 46 strikeouts.

SCHEDULE CHANGE

The Texas Southern series was originally scheduled for April 6-7, with one game each day. Due to impending inclement weather, the games were moved to a doubleheader Tuesday, April 6 with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m.

UP NEXT

Kansas travels to Norman, Oklahoma to face the Sooners April 9-11 at Dale Mitchell Park.