📣 The 2021-22 Kansas Cheer Team Announced

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas cheer team and spirit squad director Cathy Jarzemkoski has announced the members of the 2021-22 squad on Wednesday evening.

The skill level, character and academic successes of all the candidates were incredibly high. Head cheer coach Drake Stafford and a team of experts guided candidates from across the country through a two-week online tryout.

The team was selected by an expert panel of judges made up of alumni, athletic staff and assistant coaches.

The following candidates were selected for the cheer team, which consists of coed and all-girl stunt groups continuing over the 150-year tradition of cheerleading here at Kansas.

There are a few male spots still open on the coed team. If you’re a current Kansas student or incoming freshman interested in cheerleading, reach out to coach Drake Stafford.