💃 The 2021-22 Rock Chalk Dance Team Announced

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Spirit squad director Cathy Jarzemkoski has announced the 2021-22 Rock Chalk dance team on Friday afternoon.

Head dance coach Raquel Thomas and a team of experts guided aspirant candidates from across the country through a recent three-day online tryout. The skill level, character and academic successes of all the candidates was incredibly high.

The following candidates were selected for the dance team by a panel of judges consisting of alumni and athletic staff. Click below to view the 2021-22 Rock Chalk dance team.