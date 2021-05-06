The Clash of Dreams and Reality

share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

A new opportunity for the University of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold hasn’t changed the man underneath—the one with the deep-seated belief that it’s a coach’s responsibility to leave a program better than when he found it. There was a calmness in the way Leipold spoke at Monday’s press conference, but if you looked close enough, you could spot the fire burning through the eyes of a man that has a tendency of speaking success into existence. It’s the same fire that has burned within him ever since he decided to take up coaching under the stars in the dormitory of a football camp many, many years ago. He was just lending a helping hand for a little extra money after finishing his football career at Wisconsin-Whitewater and earning his college degree. His initial hope was to land a job in law enforcement, but those state exams were tough to crack and had him looking elsewhere.

That’s when the summer football camps came up. “I needed something to do and make a little money, so I started working summer football camps,” said Leipold. “[I remember] walking back to the dormitories where we were all staying at, and one of the coaches running the camp told me he had received a lot of compliments about me. I went to bed that night and was kind of looking for direction in what I was doing. Then I thought, ‘I’m getting compliments, and people think I’m kind of good at it. And I’m really kind of liking it. Maybe I should look a little more into [coaching].'” Not long after the summer football camp, Leipold was offered an opportunity by his former head coach at Wisconsin-Whitewater to come on and help out during the fall training camp, and the rest was history. He hasn’t stopped since.

[My favorite part] about coaching is watching people improve. Lance Leipold

“Improve from the first day they walk into the door and the maturity they leave with. Just improving on the field and as a person. I think that gets lost sometimes. It’s just about being better today than you were yesterday in some facet of what you’re doing. When you just ask to be a little bit better and challenge yourself to standards that maybe you don’t realize you can even reach, the sky really is the limit.” He has carried that philosophy throughout his entire coaching career. You see, coach Leipold knows a thing or two about dreams. He dreamt of bringing an NCAA Division III championship to Wisconsin-Whitewater when he arrived in 2007. Then eight years later, he touched down at the University at Buffalo with the hopes of taking the Bulls’ football program to heights unseen. Fast forward to May 2021, and Leipold stood before media members at his introductory press conference at the University of Kansas as a man who’s done both. He swept in like a storm and forged a perennial contender at Wisconsin-Whitewater, bringing six Division III championships to the Warhawks in six of his seven years with the program. In Buffalo, coach Leipold helped the program crack the AP Top-25 college football rankings for the first time in program history.

At the press conference, he talked about the meshing of dreams and reality into an opportunity to finally coach a Power Five team, but he also never shied away from the looming expectations at Kansas. “The goal is to win championships, pure and simple—one day at a time,” Leipold said. “Become a consistent winner, pay attention to detail—do it with great energy, passion, and effort. It’s not overly complicated, and it’s going to take some work. We’ve started some of those processes now, and we’ll continue as soon as we complete this press conference today.” That belief system is one of the main reasons why it seems like success follows Leipold wherever he goes. It’s the reason why he won six AFCA Division III Coach of the Year awards during his time turning Wisconsin-Whitewater into a powerhouse football program. It’s the reason why he led Buffalo to their highest win total in program history. It’s the reason why he ended up as Kansas’ top choice out of a long list of potential candidates. There is something to be said about being “the right guy” in a Power Five program. “This was not a quick process,” admitted Leipold. “This was a unique search in many different ways that took time and multiple visits with different people. I know a lot of people were vetted, and to be the one to be offered the job is definitely something I’m humbled to accept.” Of course, there will be challenges along the way. It isn’t always easy for a football team to adjust to such a significant coaching change. As Leipold put it during the press conference, there’s always that “unknown” factor involved. It’s a new face, and an effort is being made to organically develop a certain level of trust on the fly. Leipold is aware of the challenges ahead and welcomes them with open arms.