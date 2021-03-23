🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | The Genuine Coach

Interim head football coach Emmett Jones has been around some of the top names in college football, with time spent around former Texas Tech and current Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury making him ready for this moment. Jones, who cut his teeth in the Dallas metro area as a successful high school coach, wound up on a path that he did not expect, but when the right opportunity came calling, Jones left Dallas to coach at Texas Tech, where he mentored four wide receivers who landed on NFL rosters, along with NFL star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Jones sees a lot of potential with the Jayhawks, and he has an idea on how to bring that potential to light. Being genuine.

