🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | DJ Eliot

Episode 21: DJ Eliot | May 28, 2020

DJ Eliot didn’t plan on being a coach. For a guy with his reputation and who’s learned from some the best in the business, that’s pretty eye-opening. So how did an injury lead to him beginning his coaching career? Once he got into coaching, Eliot would start on a coaching journey that would take him across the country. As a GA at Miami, he helped with a defense that played for a national title. At Florida State, he would work with Jimbo Fisher and Mark Stoops, who he then followed to Kentucky to help build a program. And after a two-year stint at Colorado under Mike MacIntyre, Eliot would get a phone call that brought him to Lawrence. Coaching is a road with many twists and turns, and Eliot is glad his journey has landed him at Kansas. It’s a place that’s embraced his family as he faces one of his toughest challenges yet: Coaching his daughter in her fight against pediatric cancer.