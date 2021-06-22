🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Dr. Ramsey Nijem: Basketball Strongman

66. Dr. Ramsey Nijem: Basketball Strongman

Dr. Ramsey Nijem has loved the game of basketball his entire life, and at the age of 23, Nijem became the NBA’s youngest head strength coach with the Sacramento Kings. After working what he thought was his dream job in the NBA, Kansas came calling, and he felt he had to live up to one of the principles he had been teaching to his players throughout his career. Being comfortable with being uncomfortable.

Join host Wayne Simien for the 66th episode of The Jayhawker Podcast – Dr. Ramsey Nijem: Backetball Strongman