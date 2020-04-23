🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Hakeem Adeniji

Episode 16: Hakeem Adeniji | April 23, 2020

This week a lifelong dream will be realized for Hakeem Adeniji, but his road to the NFL certainly took an unanticipated route. Sometimes, though, the unexpected can work out even better than our original plans.

Adeniji had it all planned out. The Garland, TX native was going to play college football at Air Force, following in his brother’s footsteps. It had long been his dream. And then, a harsh dose of reality: A food allergy popped up on his medical report, and that discovery meant Hakeem was no longer eligible to attend the military academy. His scholarship offer was rescinded and all of a sudden, he had nowhere to go.

So what led to him landing at Kansas and emerging as an indispensable part of the team—someone who started every single game of his Jayhawk career? This is the story of how a young man who never planned to be in Lawrence would end up becoming an All-Big 12 offensive lineman and now has a chance of fulfilling a new dream: Playing in the NFL.

His dream is about to become a reality, and that starts tonight as the NFL Draft kicks-off at 7 pm CT.