🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Jeff Long

Episode 13: Jeff Long | April 2, 2020

These are unprecedented times. Dealing with mass cancellations and a sports world on hiatus isn’t exactly something you can anticipate. Yet college and university leaders—like Kansas athletic director Jeff Long—have been tasked with figuring it out. So where do you even start? There are a lot of details to work through, and everything is on the table. So how do you plan for the unpredictable? What goes into guiding an entire athletic department through a historic shutdown? In this special episode of The Jayhawker, Long answers those questions and more, as we sit down with the KU AD.