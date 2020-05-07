🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Kristen Eargle

Episode 18: Kristen Eargle | May 7, 2020

When Les Miles added Josh Eargle as an offensive assistant, the Jayhawk family didn’t just add a young, up-and-coming coach to its staff. It added a family that’s been through more than most can imagine, and one that brings hope and inspiration with them wherever they go. Kristen Eargle never expected to be where she is … instead envisioning a long and successful sportscasting career. And after marrying Josh—and adding the title of “coach’s wife” to sportscaster—life was pretty good. Everything changed, though, when Kristen gave birth to the couple’s second daughter, Landrey. Born six weeks premature, Landrey was diagnosed with what was later found to be a rare gene mutation. It’s been a challenge for the Eargles, but Kristen and family wouldn’t have it any other way. This is their story.