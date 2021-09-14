🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Rylan Childers - Always Around the Pitch

78. Rylan Childers: Always Around The Pitch

Episode Notes

Jayhawk senior soccer player Rylan Childers’ path to collegiate soccer and Kansas could have possibly been predicted early in her life. Rylan, one of seven children, has always been around the soccer pitch. Her father, Brad, also coached her throughout her youth career. Family has always taken precedence in her college career. Before she arrived in Lawrence, she played with her older sister Reagan at UMKC, where she was the WAC Freshman of the Year in 2018 and an All-WAC first-team selection in 2018 and 2019. After transferring to Kansas, she played in all 13 games for the Jayhawks in 2020 and in 2021, shares the field with another sibling, freshman Raena Childers. And from the very beginning, she has always been around the pitch.