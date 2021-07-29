🏀 The Making of Marcus Garrett

There is no question Marcus Garrett will go down as one of the toughest Jayhawks in Kansas Basketball history. A guy who never took a play off, a player that opposing teams dreaded and a teammate who always found a way to fight through any and all adversity.

But that didn’t happen overnight.

Thanks to a family that stuck by him even in the hard times, and a coach that kept him right on track, Garrett is the man and player he is today.

And he’s never once questioned his “why.”