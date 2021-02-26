The power of positivity is a force like none other and its profound effect can be spread by anyone. One especially strong source of positivity resides right here in Lawrence and he happens to be one of Bill Self’s biggest fans.

14-year-old Nicholas Parscale has been battling cancer for nearly five years. Despite his lengthy cancer bout, Nicholas always remains upbeat and has made it his life’s mission to spread his message of positivity through his weekly “Nick the Brave” podcast. Over the past year, Nicholas has helped tell the stories of nearly 50 guests whom he feels are on what he calls “the positivity track.” His guest list ranges from local business leaders to former KU standout Alonzo Jamison, and all the way to movies stars like Paul Rudd.

Nick has inspired countless people through his weekly conversations about positivity but as he wrapped up his first year as a podcast host there was one guest he wanted to interview more than any other: Kansas Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self.