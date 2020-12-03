⚽ Thirteen Jayhawks Earn Academic All-Big 12 Honors

IRVING, Texas – Kansas has placed 13 student-athletes on the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Soccer Team, the conference office announced Thursday. Twelve Jayhawks were named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team, including four players – Kathryn Castro, Avery Hall, Ceri Holland and Kailey Lane – who earned a first-team nod for the third time. The announcement marked the 12th time in the last 13 seasons KU has had eight or more selected to the conference’s all-academic teams.

Kansas placed 12 student-athletes on the first team with Samantha Barnett (community health), Gracely Briley (biology/pre-med), Castro (chemical engineering), Mandi Duggan (elementary education), Hall (applied behavioral science), Kaela Hansen (sports management), Holland (exercise science), Lane (community health), Sarah Peters (exercise science/pre-med), Ellie Prybylski (political science), Mya Sheridan (computer science) and Grace Wiltgen (exercise science/pre-med) all earning the honor. Chais Wright (exercise science) is on the second team. Hansen, Wiltgen and Wright were named to the team for the second-straight year.

Conference-wise, there are 131 Academic All-Big 12 honorees with 119 first-team selections and 12 make up the second team. First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

This marks the 54th-straight season KU has put at least six student-athletes on the Academic All-Big 12 Teams. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20% of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

2020 Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Samantha Barnett, So. (community health)

Gracely Briley, So. (biology/pre-med)

Kathryn Castro, Sr. (chemical engineering)

Mandi Duggan, Sr. (elementary education)

Avery Hall, Sr. (applied behavioral science)

Kaela Hansen, Jr. (sports management)

Ceri Holland, Sr. (exercise science)

Kailey Lane, R-Jr. (community health)

Sarah Peters, Jr. (exercise science/pre-med)

Ellie Prybylski, So. (political science)

Mya Sheridan, R-Fr. (computer science)

Grace Wiltgen, Jr. (exercise science/pre-med)

2020 Academic All-Big 12 Second Team

Chais Wright, Jr. (exercise science)