Thirteen Kansas Rowers Earn 2024 CRCA Scholar-Athlete Honors

"This award is a true testament to the term scholar-athlete, these athletes succeeded in the classroom and in the top tiers of their sport. I’m proud of their hard work and excited to celebrate them and their accomplishments in this way."

Last season, Kansas had 11 rowers earn CRCA Scholar-Athlete honors, including Black, Boyd, Larson, Sutton, and Teska. This year marks the first time since the 2021 season that the Jayhawks have had 13 student-athletes recognized by the CRCA.

The criteria for the CRCA Scholar Student-Athlete Award are that the student-athlete must be in at least the second year of eligibility and maintain an average cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher. The student-athlete must also have rowed in their institutions’ NCAA-eligible boats for a minimum of 75 percent of spring races or at the conference championship.