Three Awarded CSC Track and Field Academic All-District Honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 2024 Academic All-District® Men’s and Women’s Track & Field teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student athletes for their combined performances on the track, in the field, and in the classroom.

Tori Thomas, Gabrielle Gibson and Dimitrios Pavlidis were the three Jayhawks named to this prestigious list.

Thomas, a shot put and discus standout from Hastings, Nebraska, wrapped up an illustrious collegiate career this spring at the NCAA West Preliminary in Fayetteville, Arkansas. This was Thomas’ second-consecutive year qualifying for the regional meet, stringing together a series of strong performances to do so.

Thomas will leave Kansas with personal best marks of 16.37m in the shot put, 55.74m in the discus, 46.88m in the hammer throw and 17.46m in the weight throw. She scored four different times at various Big 12 Championship meets, earning four different medals on the conference stage.

Academically, Thomas’ 3.99 cumulative GPA made her a standout in the classroom as well. She recently graduated from Kansas with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Gibson, the 100m school record holder on three different occasions this season, also closed out her season at the 2024 NCAA West Preliminary meet. She also contributed to the 4x400m relay team that earned a regional mark as well back at the UCF Black and Gold Invite on March 15-16.

Gibson was named the Big 12 Athlete of the Week on March 19, as well as broke her own school record three times during the outdoor season.

The senior captain out of Nassau, Bahamas acquired a perfect 4.0 cumulative GPA while studying for her master’s in business administration, as well as two different graduate certificates in entrepreneurship and studies in equity and social diversity in the U.S.

Pavlidis was the lone male honoree from Kansas this season, making it all the way to the NCAA Outdoor National Championship meet in Eugene, Oregon. This was Pavlidis’ second-consecutive year on the national stage.

After winning the Big 12 Championship in the men’s discus throw, Pavlidis was seeded No. 1 heading into the NCAA West Preliminary round, where he took third place overall in a stacked discus field. The sophomore out of Greece then went on to take third place at the NCAA Outdoor National Championships, throwing 60.97m to secure the bronze medal.

Pavlidis currently posts a 3.52 cumulative GPA as he’s working towards a bachelor’s in psychology with a leadership studies minor.

