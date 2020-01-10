Three Jayhawks Set To Play In 2020 Spiral Tropical Bowl Sunday

The trio of Jayhawks traveled to Daytona Beach Thursday, Jan. 9, with practices slated for Friday and Saturday in preparation for Sunday’s Tropical Bowl. The 2020 game will be video live streamed by FloSports here . A FloFootball subscription is required.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football will be well-represented at the fifth-annual SPIRAL Tropical Bowl, which will be held at Spec Martin Stadium in Deland, Florida on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 9 a.m., (CT) as quarterback Carter Stanley and defensive linemen Codey Cole III and Darrius Moragne will look to showcase their skills in an effort to secure a spot at the next level, while also representing Kansas football on the all-star level.

All three Jayhawks will suit up for the American (White) Team at the 2020 Tropical Bowl, where they will be coached by experienced FBS coach Todd Littlejohn, who has coached for New Mexico State and the University of California.

Stanley had a breakout season in the Crimson and Blue in 2019, throwing for 2,664 yards, while completing 226-of-371 passes. He tossed 24 touchdowns, which ranks third in KU single-season history. Stanley concluded his Jayhawk career with 5,035 total passing yards, which ranks fifth on KU’s all-time passing chart. Additionally, his 37 career touchdown passes ranks second in Kansas history.

Cole played in all 12 games for KU in 2019, tallying 23 total tackles. He registered 2.5 tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry.

Moragne started all 12 games as a senior for the Jayhawks. He finished the season with 39 total tackles, including 4.5 tackles-for-loss. He added 2.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.