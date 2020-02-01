🏊♀️ Three Pool Records Push Jayhawks Past Razorbacks
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving utilized a record-setting day to defeat Arkansas 178-118 inside Robinson Natatorium. The win marks the Jayhawks’ first victory over the Razorbacks since 2004.
KU began the meet fast and never looked back after the foursome of Manon Manning, Kate Steward, Elizabeth Amato-Hanner and Carly Straight broke the pool record in the 200-yard medley relay with a final time of 1:41.93. The record had not been broken since 2009. That would be the Jayhawks first of three pool records set on the day and the first of 11 first-place finishes.
The second broken record came three events later at the hands of Manning in the 100-yard backstroke. She touched the wall in just 53.43 seconds and broke the record that was set back in 2014.
Dannie Dilsaver was the third Jayhawk to etch her name into the record books on Saturday, and she did it in the 200-yard individual medley where she finished with a time of 2:02.70. Her finish broke the pool record that was set back in 2011.
Dannie Dilsaver’s Thoughts
KEY RACE RESULTS
- The Kansas A relay group (Manon Manning, Kate Steward, Elizabeth Amato-Hanner and Carly Straight) set the Robinson Natatorium pool record and claimed first place in the 200-yard medley relay with a final time of 1:41.93.
- Jenny Nusbaum won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:50.25.
- Manon Manning set the new pool record and claimed gold in the 100-yard backstroke with a final time of 53.43.
- Manning also won the 200-yard backstroke with a final time of 1:59.73.
- Kate Steward touched the wall first in the 100-yard breaststroke finishing with a time of 1:02.92.
- Amelie Lessing claimed first place in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:05.76.
- Dannie Dilsaver set the pool record and claimed first in the 200-yard individual medley with a final time of 2:02.70.
- Dilsaver also won the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:15.36.
- Greta Olsen won the 100-yard butterfly with a final time of 56.40.
- Jiayu Chen claimed gold in both the 1-meter dive (290.03) and the 3-meter dive (305.85) events.
UP NEXT
- Kansas will travel to Ames, Iowa to compete in the two-day Iowa State Dual meet on Feb. 7 and 8. This will be the Jayhawks’ final regular-season meet before the Big 12 Championships.