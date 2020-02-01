🏊‍♀️ Three Pool Records Push Jayhawks Past Razorbacks

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving utilized a record-setting day to defeat Arkansas 178-118 inside Robinson Natatorium. The win marks the Jayhawks’ first victory over the Razorbacks since 2004.

KU began the meet fast and never looked back after the foursome of Manon Manning, Kate Steward, Elizabeth Amato-Hanner and Carly Straight broke the pool record in the 200-yard medley relay with a final time of 1:41.93. The record had not been broken since 2009. That would be the Jayhawks first of three pool records set on the day and the first of 11 first-place finishes.

The second broken record came three events later at the hands of Manning in the 100-yard backstroke. She touched the wall in just 53.43 seconds and broke the record that was set back in 2014.

Dannie Dilsaver was the third Jayhawk to etch her name into the record books on Saturday, and she did it in the 200-yard individual medley where she finished with a time of 2:02.70. Her finish broke the pool record that was set back in 2011.

Dannie Dilsaver’s Thoughts