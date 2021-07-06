🏊‍♀️ Three Swimmers Named to CSCAA All-America Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Three Kansas swimmers found their names on the 2021 College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America team, the organization announced Tuesday. Senior Manon Manning led the charge being the only Jayhawk to be named to the first team with juniors Dewi Blose and Kate Steward picking up honorable mentions.

“We’re so happy for our three Academic All-Americans,” head coach Clark Campbell said. “Manon’s first-team selection capped off her brilliant Jayhawk career. We know Kate and Dewi will work hard in the coming season to earn a first team nod in 2022 as well. Our three Academic All-Americans definitely are emblematic of a team who works hard in the classroom and pool.”

Manning, a business administration major, is recognized for the fourth time in her career with this being the first time she has earned a first team nod. She put her stamp on the final season in the Crimson and Blue after qualifying for the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships in the 100-yard and 200-yard backstroke. Manning became the first Jayhawk to win the 200-yard backstroke at the Big 12 Championships in 2021 with a time of 1:55.57. The Sellingen, Netherlands native finished the season being named the Big 12 Women’s Swimming & Diving Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year, a Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award recipient, an Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection and the women’s recipient of Kansas’ Dr. Robert Frederick Senior Scholar Athlete of the Year award.

Steward, an elementary education major, is recognized for the third time in her career. She excelled in the pool setting the school record in the 200-yard IM at the 2021 Big 12 Championships with a final time of 1:58.00 to place second. She also finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.24) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:10.86) at the Big 12 Championships to qualify for the Olympic Trials. During the 2020 fall season, Steward was named the Big 12 Swimmer of the Week on Nov. 24 after breaking a pair of Robinson Natatorium pool records. The Bartlesville, Oklahoma finished the season being named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team.

Blose, a management and leadership major, is recognized for the second time during her career. She set new personal-best times in the 50-yard freestyle (23.23), 100-yard backstroke (53.73) and 200-yard backstroke (1:57.37) at the Big 12 Championships. Blose also finished third in both the 100-yard and 200-yard backstroke at the Big 12 Championships. The Stillwater, Okla. native finished the season being named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team.

This is the eighth-straight year that KU has had at least one CSCAA Scholar All-American and second straight with a first-team selection.

To qualify for First-Tram Scholar All-America, student-athletes must have earned a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and participated in their national championship. Honorable Mentions must also have earned a 3.50 GPA or higher and achieved a “B” time standard for the national championship.