📸 Through The Lens | Downtown Shot

Kansas Athletics staff photographer Jeff Jacobsen shares his memories of what he saw “Through the Lens” from his 23-year career with the Jayhawks.

In our pre-COVID-19 world, the four days of the Kansas Relays would kick off today at Rock Chalk Park. Instead of covering the event, I will share photographs and thoughts from the Relays in my next three posts.

I grew from a young teenager to an aged sage watching and covering the Kansas Relays. My first was the 1965 event. The attraction was the phenomenal teenager, Jim Ryun. Later that year, Ryun finished eighth in a mile race in California, but the Wichita native became the first high schooler to run a sub-four-minute mile in 3:59.0.

As a Jayhawk, Ryun went on to set numerous records, including a Glen Cunningham mile time of 3:54.70 at the 1967 Relays, in front of a massive stadium crowd that cheered wildly. Those Relays cemented my love of track & field that continues to this day. When the 1970 Kansas Relays began, I was there for the first time as a 19-year-old photographer working for the Topeka Capital-Journal. I have missed only a few Relays since.

In 2011, a new downtown shot put event was added thanks to cooperation between the Relays and the city of Lawrence. City workers constructed a certified legal surface on a Wednesday morning between Massachusetts and New Hampshire streets on Eighth. Eventually, snowy Lawrence streets would be treated with the sand from the event.