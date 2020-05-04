📸 Through The Lens | Lokedi

Kansas Athletics staff photographer Jeff Jacobsen shares his memories of what he saw “Through the Lens” from his 23-year career with the Jayhawks.

Singling out several student-athletes while writing these stories worries me. I think so much of virtually every student-athlete I have been privileged to photograph over the past 23 years, yet sadly, I cannot write about everyone. My hope is they all know how much I respect them. There are some, though, who possess unique DNA. In the coming months, I want to highlight some of these amazing talents. I start with cross country and track & field star Sharon Lokedi.

A list of 51 career highlights opens the biography of Lokedi on the KU website. Arriving at KU from Eldoret, Kenya, for the spring semester in January 2015, Lokedi immediately began a remarkable career on both the track and cross country circuits. Running races from 1,500-meters up to 10,000-meters, Lokedi’s times grew faster as awards accumulated.

A 10-time All-American and 12-time Big 12 Champion, Lokedi capped her KU career with a dominating performance in Eugene, Oregon, in June 2018, with a mighty last lap that led her to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships 10,000-meter title with a time of 32:09.20. That mark broke a 30-year-old meet record to truly set Lokedi apart.

“Apart” is not the word that best describes Lokedi, though. To “be part” is what I will always remember about Lokedi. Lokedi won so many races with seeming ease, but rarely were they accompanied by big personal celebrations. Lokedi inevitably wanted to make sure she thanked all the runners in her wake and cheer on KU teammates to the finish.

My wife, Laura, worked as the track & field and cross country academic advisor for all but a few months of Lokedi’s career at KU. She described Lokedi perfectly with the words “Genuine, happy and appreciative.”