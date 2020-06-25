📸 Through The Lens | Skip

My 23-year career for Kansas Athletics would be incomplete without taking time to express my thanks to my best friend at KU, baseball head coach Ritch Price. Maybe it is because we share an April 10 birthdate. Price and I immediately became friends upon his arrival in Lawrence in July 2002.

We have discussed everything from baseball to race relations, from Christian faith to politics. We seemingly have solved many of the KU’s, baseball’s and even the world’s problems if only more people would listen. We have laughed together harder than I can remember laughing with anyone other than my wife, Laura.

As Laura always notes, Price and I have a tendency to invade people’s space during conversations. The bill of his baseball hat has bumped my forehead often. We might look like a manager and an umpire in a heated argument when ours are only the friendliest conversations possible laced with an ingrained intensity that is hard for many to understand.

During our current pandemic, together we would be the infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci’s worst nightmare for disregarding proper social distancing. Sadly, for us, but thankfully for those around us, we haven’t had a face-to-face conversation since the shutdown of the KU baseball season in March.

The only time I remember Price being upset with me was when I arrived late for the coaching staff’s headshots one year. I believe his frustration over my tardiness was due to the coat and tie he had to wear instead of his usual Tommy Bahama shirt and shorts.

While working with the Kansas City Royals in the ’70s and early ’80s, the team’s manager, Whitey Herzog, once stopped dead in his tracks to reprimand a television reporter for addressing him as “coach.” Herzog explained he could be called “manager, skipper” and even a few foul words, but never “coach.” That stuck with me. I cannot remember the last time I called Price by his first name and never as “coach.” He will always be called Skip or “2,” the number he proudly wears on this baseball jersey.

Even though Skip no longer wears a uniform shirt as is today’s custom, whenever I hear someone say “2,” I think of Skip first. Never the New York Yankees Derek Jeter, and I am a life-long Yankees fan. Skip will always be “2” to me. I won’t try to steal Jeter’s “R2spect,” but I will say that I have the utmost respect for KU’s “2.” I have never met a man that has a better understanding of his role in a student-athlete’s life and relishes that challenge more than Ritch Price.

Skip wants to win as much as any coach. He long ago realized his most significant role as a coach was to help shape a player’s life both on the field and away from the diamond. In both areas, he wants players to achieve their greatest success. For the vast majority, once their playing careers at KU are over, they have to be prepared to live life. That applies not only to players but to managers, student trainers, grounds crew and everyone that has come into contact with the baseball program.