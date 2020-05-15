📸 Through The Lens | Traylor

Kansas Athletics staff photographer Jeff Jacobsen shares his memories of what he saw “Through the Lens” from his 23-year career with the Jayhawks.

This portrait of former KU basketball player Jamari Traylor remains a personal favorite for a variety of reasons. The biggest is that I truly loved working with Traylor. His journey to arrive at this portrait session in November 2014 made the Chicago native so intriguing to me.

The setting for this photograph had nothing to do with basketball. During the 2014 football season, Laura and I would upload and work photos at a table set up underneath the Touchdown Club at the south end of the football stadium on the KU campus. As I thought about Traylor and the upcoming portrait, I noticed how the metal braces supporting the rigging for the club above us made a dramatic crisscross design. Traylor life was one of many crisscrossing patterns as well.

Life in the “Windy City” seemed to blow Traylor all over the place. With a father in prison and his mother laid off work, Traylor, by his own admission, was not a perfect son growing up. Chris Theisen, the communications contact for the men’s basketball team confirmed,

“He got into trouble often for not following the rules his mother set. He went to high school just so he could eat.”

Theresa Golson kicked her son out of the house and changed the locks. Traylor seemed incapable of growing up in a city too often marred by the death of its young people.

Fortunately, Traylor met Loren Jackson, the Fenger High School boys’ basketball coach. Traylor returned to school with his new mentor guiding him to basketball, a sport Traylor had never played. Traylor followed Fenger to Chicago’s Julian High School and then to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. That is where KU men’s basketball coach, Bill Self, found the still raw 6-8 forward.