🏈 Times and Television Information Announced for First 3 Games of Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Big 12 television partners ESPN and FOX announced their early season selections on Thursday, locking in the first three games of the season for Kansas Football.

The Jayhawks will open the season on Sept. 2 against Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m., CT on Big 12 Now. Kansas will hit the road the following week to open Big 12 play against West Virginia with that game set to start at 6 p.m., ET/5 CT on Big 12 Now.

The time and television plans for the Houston matchup on Sept. 17 is also finalized, with that matchup scheduled for 3 p.m., CT on ESPNU.

The 2022 schedule was previously announced for Kansas, but the times and television plans had yet to be announced. Times and television information for the remaining nine games will be announced on a week-by-week basis during the season.

Season tickets for the Jayhawks are on sale now and can be purchased here. As previously announced, the family zone will return for the 2022 season, which features four tickets for $450.

In addition, this season will mark the debut of the new Touchdown Club, which features multiple premium seating options.