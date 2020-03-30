🏀 Top Posts from Fan Appreciation Day
On Sunday, March 30, @KUHoops, the official Twitter account of the Kansas Men’s Basketball team, hosted a Fan Appreciation contest, asking fans to take part in a variety of online challenges to win prizes.
Here are some of the top responses from Jayhawk Nation ⤵️
Challenge 1: Dance Like Devonte’
My son is a HUGE Devonte Graham fan!! That’s his favorite player! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/qXSwxZEOsR
— Kelsey Stuart (@CoachStuart15) March 29, 2020
I think we need a dance-off. You vs. D-Tae. Let’s make it happen.
Challenge 2: KU Hoops Memories
big 12 championship when KU came back to beat KD and Texas I went to the restroom when it wasn’t looking good, KU went on a huge run and I was forced by family to stay in the bathroom the last 10 min of the game (no phone) didn’t see, heard screams, but we won! Well worth it
— Eric Reid (@urkreid) March 30, 2020
Not all heroes wear capes.
This year in Hawaii when we were surprised by the KU BBall team snorkeling up behind us on the beach we were playing on! Such nice group of young guys repping KU! Oh yeah and then we won the Invitational 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DM9S4FYaHR
— kellileascott@yahoo.com (@kellileascott) March 30, 2020
Not a bad way to spend a vacation!
In the 90s we had a 62 game winning streak in AFH. I went to every single one of those games. The game I missed was the Iowa game. I really felt like it was my fault.
— Brian Rainey (@Phoggy34) March 29, 2020
We forgive you, Brian … for the most part 😉
Challenge 3: Celebration Pics & Vids
2018 We are going to San Antonio baby!!! pic.twitter.com/RjHqIrPCm1
— Jason Stubbs (@kansasrednblue) March 29, 2020
Okay, this is amazing 😄
Can’t beat a live buzzer-beater! pic.twitter.com/uar4k5H7Zx
— Peter Stanley Federman (@PFederman) March 29, 2020
Svi for the win!
The comeback against Tennessee at the Barclays Center pic.twitter.com/RtCp0hSG4k
— Fa. (@PicassoFa_) March 29, 2020
Lagerald was on 🔥 in that one.
Challenge 4: GIF’ing a Dok Slam
— Devyn LaCroix (@LacroixDevyn) March 30, 2020
Nailed it.
— PHOG Nation 🔴🔵 (@RockChalkMoFo) March 29, 2020
This is most of us after a Dok dunk.
Challenge 5: Show Off Your Jayhawk Cave
— The Jayhawk Room (@JayhawkRoom) March 29, 2020
That is a prime game-watching spot.
My husbands KU cave.❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/kUTF9Eghf8
— Buffy G. Walker (@Buffy614) March 29, 2020
Jayhawk on the ceiling for the win!
— Staying 6 feet away since March 2020 (@canuCStill) March 29, 2020
Now THAT is a Jayhawk cave.
— aubrey (@aubrey_hicks24) March 29, 2020
When can we come over?
Challenge 6: The Best Way to Wash Your Hands
— Tyler (@jayhawksprime) March 29, 2020
The hand-drying technique is particulary impressive.
Wash your hands and work on your handles at the same time. RCJH pic.twitter.com/Y4r7IN6XDr
— Rich Homie Farquad (@MMcgovern35) March 29, 2020
The washing, the handles, it’s all great!
— Caden (@CadenFord) March 29, 2020
We could get behind this hand-washing technique 🎶
Challenge 7: Write a Haiku, KU BBall Style
I had a good one…
I swear it was just right here!
Oh. Marcus stole it.
— Kyle Martin (@kmartin488) March 29, 2020
Yeah … he does that sometimes. Sorry, Kyle.
Dotson with the speed; Azubuike harming rims; Oh, what should have been.
— Mike Koehler (@MK_uselessinfo) March 29, 2020
So much truth in one haiku…
Challenge 8: Furry Friends Turned Jayhawk Fans
#GoHawks pic.twitter.com/C8pw56og5E
— Jay (@jaydencrook15) March 29, 2020
Name a more iconic duo.
— Jake Kittle (@Jake_Kittle) March 29, 2020
It would be hard to get mad at this little guy, even if you’re a Missouri fan.
This is Barkley Richey! KU’s biggest fan! She watches every game on the couch with her family. pic.twitter.com/G3hBJInkPs
— Lauren Richey (@laurjayhawk12) March 29, 2020
This one definitely has a bright future.
Meet 'Birby Jay.' pic.twitter.com/8qY46WEvtd
— Jacob Hood (@JacobAHood) March 29, 2020
Teddy loves @KUHoops 🏀🥰 pic.twitter.com/ako4DqItCC
— Hannah Pawelski (@hannahhpawelski) March 29, 2020
Teddy has the “Dok-Domination” look in his eye.
— Whitney Leigh (@WhitneyL_22) March 29, 2020
Is he as good with the assists as the real Aaron Miles?
Challenge 9: Your Best Version of “I’m A Jayhawk”
— sarah elizabeth (@heekehouse) March 29, 2020
Looks like we need to give these two tryouts for the KU Spirit Squad!
Challenge 10: Who Is Your Favorite Jayhawk?
@Devonte4Graham His heart and work ethic is amazing! He is, also, extremely kind and patient with his fans! We love @ImMarcusGarrett too!! 😉 insanely talented defensive player! pic.twitter.com/OM89Y80TZJ
— Kylie Wedel (@kyliewedel) March 29, 2020
D-Tae and Marc are two of the best!
@Devonte4Graham I almost ran him over in the parking lot after a @KUVolleyball game. 🤦🏼♀️ He leaned in the window & said “what’s up, bruh!” He was so funny & gracious to us. Love this pic of him on his hoverboard! 😂 pic.twitter.com/F2Li5u8k4V
— Becky Schneider (@SchneiderHouse) March 29, 2020
Glad Coach Self didn’t know his All-American point guard almost got run over on his hoover board 😅
There once was a guy named Frank
Drove through others D like a tank
He played with no fear
Was THE Player Of The Year
His game….1000 percent Bank!#RockChalk #kubball
❤️6️⃣🏀🏆2️⃣💙 pic.twitter.com/FmljCc5eiM
— The🍀Real🇮🇪Sully RCJH ❤️1️⃣🏀4️⃣💙 (@RealSullySays) March 29, 2020
So many true words in one tweet.
@SHERRONCOLLINS4 is my favorite basketball player. The mans got grit and perseverance! pic.twitter.com/aliUpW5fDS
— Abby Brown (@RockinJayhawkin) March 29, 2020
Sherron is a prime example of what Kansas Basketball is all about 💪
@Trobinson0 he plays with so much heart and passion. To be able to play like he did after everything that happened, whew that's impressive. Not to mention, he lead a team on the rebuild to the national championship game. True Champion right here. Rock Chalk!!! pic.twitter.com/edeeuCw479
— Doug Gudenau Jr. (@GnuekeCeo) March 30, 2020
T-Rob is true class on and off the court.
Danny Manning – I played against him in high school, then he gave me/us a Natty my senior year in 1988! #rockchalk #kubball pic.twitter.com/gp4lYmz0xJ
— Jeff Foster (@jfos4) March 29, 2020
Danny and the Miracles … enough said.
Challenge 11: Recreate Svi’s Three vs. Duke
Duke onesie was a gift and we finally found a use for it. pic.twitter.com/5cxbiGnnz9
— Jarris Krapcha (@Coach_K_EHS) March 29, 2020
A pretty sweet stroke by little Svi there.
— Kamdyn Fogo (@Kamfogo24) March 29, 2020
Never gets old 😄
this is so embarrassing but i tried So hard. i don’t own a basketball or a hoop which is why i want that signed one so bad 😉 pic.twitter.com/LvhHjgzAIK
— toad (@toadmp4) March 29, 2020
The fact that she made the shot in a birdbath … beyond impressive.
Challenge 12: Get Inside Devonte’s Head
“Phew! Good thing it’s Grayson Allen and not Christian Laettner.”
— Shelly F (@StPaulShells) March 29, 2020
Very, very true…
Whew! This conditioner works great all day long!
— Coach Trotter (@coachtrotter81) March 30, 2020