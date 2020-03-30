Open Search
Men's Basketball

🏀 Top Posts from Fan Appreciation Day

On Sunday, March 30, @KUHoops, the official Twitter account of the Kansas Men’s Basketball team, hosted a Fan Appreciation contest, asking fans to take part in a variety of online challenges to win prizes.

Here are some of the top responses from Jayhawk Nation ⤵️

Challenge 1: Dance Like Devonte’

I think we need a dance-off. You vs. D-Tae. Let’s make it happen.

Challenge 2: KU Hoops Memories

Not all heroes wear capes.

Not a bad way to spend a vacation!

We forgive you, Brian … for the most part 😉

Challenge 3: Celebration Pics & Vids

Okay, this is amazing 😄

Svi for the win!

Lagerald was on 🔥 in that one.

Challenge 4: GIF’ing a Dok Slam

Nailed it.

This is most of us after a Dok dunk.

Challenge 5: Show Off Your Jayhawk Cave

That is a prime game-watching spot.

Jayhawk on the ceiling for the win!

Now THAT is a Jayhawk cave.

When can we come over?

Challenge 6: The Best Way to Wash Your Hands

The hand-drying technique is particulary impressive.

The washing, the handles, it’s all great!

We could get behind this hand-washing technique 🎶

Challenge 7: Write a Haiku, KU BBall Style

Yeah … he does that sometimes. Sorry, Kyle.

So much truth in one haiku…

Challenge 8: Furry Friends Turned Jayhawk Fans

Name a more iconic duo.

It would be hard to get mad at this little guy, even if you’re a Missouri fan.

This one definitely has a bright future.

 

Teddy has the “Dok-Domination” look in his eye.

Is he as good with the assists as the real Aaron Miles?

Challenge 9: Your Best Version of “I’m A Jayhawk”

Looks like we need to give these two tryouts for the KU Spirit Squad!

Challenge 10: Who Is Your Favorite Jayhawk?

D-Tae and Marc are two of the best!

Glad Coach Self didn’t know his All-American point guard almost got run over on his hoover board 😅

So many true words in one tweet.

Sherron is a prime example of what Kansas Basketball is all about 💪

T-Rob is true class on and off the court.

Danny and the Miracles … enough said.

Challenge 11: Recreate Svi’s Three vs. Duke

A pretty sweet stroke by little Svi there.

Never gets old 😄

The fact that she made the shot in a birdbath … beyond impressive.

Challenge 12: Get Inside Devonte’s Head

Very, very true…

D-Tae’s hair always on point.

THANK YOU TO ALL THE FANS WHO PARTICIPATED AND ROCK CHALK!

