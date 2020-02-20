🥎 TOURNAMENT PREVIEW: Boerner Invitational
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball will be traveling to Arlington, Texas to compete in the Boerner Invitational Feb. 21-23. There, the Jayhawks will face off against the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), Rutgers and the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA).
Kansas is coming into the weekend off a 12-2 victory over then-ranked No. 20 James Madison at the Clearwater Elite Invitational. It was the Jayhawks’ first victory over a top 25 ranked program since April 18, 2019, when KU defeated No. 12/15 Texas Tech 6-4. In the game, sophomore Shelby Gayre hit a career-high two home runs against the Dukes and finished tied for a team-best three RBI.
Freshman Tatum Goff received her first career win as a Jayhawk in the victory. She pitched 5.0 innings and finished with a career-best eight strikeouts. The eight strikeouts are the most by a KU pitcher since Lexy Mills had 10 against Omaha on March 18, 2019.
|Opponent
|UTSA
|Rutgers
|UTA
|TBD
|TBD
|Date
|Feb. 21
|Feb. 21
|Feb. 22
|Feb. 22
|Feb. 22
|Time (CT)
|10 a.m.
|12:30 p.m.
|12:30 p.m.
|6 p.m.
|TBA
Series Summary
- Kansas vs Rutgers (0-1 | Last Five)
- Kansas vs UTA (4-1 | Last Five)
- Kansas vs UTSA will be the first meeting between the two programs in history.
Next Up
- The Jayhawks are scheduled to play four games in College Station, Texas as part of the Reveille Classic Feb. 28 to March 1. KU will face off with Texas A&M and Southeastern Louisiana two times each at the tournament.