🥎 TOURNAMENT PREVIEW: Boerner Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball will be traveling to Arlington, Texas to compete in the Boerner Invitational Feb. 21-23. There, the Jayhawks will face off against the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), Rutgers and the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA).

Kansas is coming into the weekend off a 12-2 victory over then-ranked No. 20 James Madison at the Clearwater Elite Invitational. It was the Jayhawks’ first victory over a top 25 ranked program since April 18, 2019, when KU  defeated No. 12/15 Texas Tech 6-4. In the game, sophomore Shelby Gayre hit a career-high two home runs against the Dukes and finished tied for a team-best three RBI.

Freshman Tatum Goff received her first career win as a Jayhawk in the victory. She pitched 5.0 innings and finished with a career-best eight strikeouts. The eight strikeouts are the most by a KU pitcher since Lexy Mills had 10 against Omaha on March 18, 2019.

OpponentUTSARutgersUTATBDTBD
DateFeb. 21Feb. 21Feb. 22Feb. 22Feb. 22
Time (CT)10 a.m.12:30 p.m.12:30 p.m.6 p.m.TBA

 

Series Summary

  • Kansas vs Rutgers (0-1 | Last Five)
  • Kansas vs UTA (4-1 | Last Five)
  • Kansas vs UTSA will be the first meeting between the two programs in history.

Next Up

  • The Jayhawks are scheduled to play four games in College Station, Texas as part of the Reveille Classic Feb. 28 to March 1. KU will face off with Texas A&M and Southeastern Louisiana two times each at the tournament.
