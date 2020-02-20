🥎 TOURNAMENT PREVIEW: Boerner Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball will be traveling to Arlington, Texas to compete in the Boerner Invitational Feb. 21-23. There, the Jayhawks will face off against the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), Rutgers and the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA).

Kansas is coming into the weekend off a 12-2 victory over then-ranked No. 20 James Madison at the Clearwater Elite Invitational. It was the Jayhawks’ first victory over a top 25 ranked program since April 18, 2019, when KU defeated No. 12/15 Texas Tech 6-4. In the game, sophomore Shelby Gayre hit a career-high two home runs against the Dukes and finished tied for a team-best three RBI.

Freshman Tatum Goff received her first career win as a Jayhawk in the victory. She pitched 5.0 innings and finished with a career-best eight strikeouts. The eight strikeouts are the most by a KU pitcher since Lexy Mills had 10 against Omaha on March 18, 2019.

Opponent UTSA Rutgers UTA TBD TBD Date Feb. 21 Feb. 21 Feb. 22 Feb. 22 Feb. 22 Time (CT) 10 a.m. 12:30 p.m. 12:30 p.m. 6 p.m. TBA

Series Summary

Kansas vs Rutgers (0-1 | Last Five)

Kansas vs UTA (4-1 | Last Five)

Kansas vs UTSA will be the first meeting between the two programs in history.

