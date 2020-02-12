🥎 TOURNAMENT PREVIEW: Clearwater Elite Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball travels to Clearwater, Fla. to compete in the Clearwater Elite Invitational, Feb. 13-15. This will be the team’s second tournament of the 2020 season after competing in the Kajikawa Classic in week one.

The Jayhawks come into the weekend with a 1-4 overall record and are set to face off against five teams that are currently ranked inside the USA Today/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. KU’s offense was fueled by the long ball in week one, with the Jayhawks crushing five home runs in their first five games.

Meanwhile, in the pitching circle, Kansas utilized its two newcomers, senior transfer Hailey Reed and freshman Tatum Goff, as its starters for four of the first five games. The two combined for 12 strikeouts in their 25.2 innings of work.

Opponent #19 Missouri #15 Georgia #18 South Carolina #21 Northwestern #20 James Madison Date Feb. 13 Feb. 14 Feb. 14 Feb. 15 Feb. 15 Time (CT) 12 p.m. 11 a.m. 5 p.m. 9:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m.

Series Summary

Kansas vs Missouri (0-5 | Last Five)

Kansas vs Georgia (2-0 | Last Five)

Kansas vs South Carolina (1-4 | Last Five)

Kansas vs Northwestern (1-4 | Last Five)

Kansas vs James Madison (0-1 | Last Five)

Next Up