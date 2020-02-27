Open Search
🥎 TOURNAMENT PREVIEW: Reveille Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball will be heading to College Station, Texas to compete in the Reveille Classic Feb. 28-March 1. During the three-day event, the Jayhawks will compete against Southeastern Louisiana and Texas A&M two times each.

The Jayhawks enter the weekend on a four-game win streak after claiming the Boerner Invitational Championship with a 3-2 victory over Rutgers in Arlington, Texas. It is the team’s longest win streak since it won four in a row from March 22-30 in 2019 with games against Green Bay and Baylor.

Junior outfielder Brittany Jackson comes into the tournament riding a seven-game hitting streak. During those seven contests, Jackson is 12-for-23 (.522) with a team-high 10 runs scored.

OpponentSoutheastern LouisianaSoutheastern LouisianaTexas A&MTexas A&M
DateFeb. 28Feb. 29Feb. 29March 1
Time (CT)3 p.m.11 a.m. 3:30 p.m.10:30 a.m.

 

Series Summary

  • Kansas vs. Southeastern Louisiana (2-0 | Last Five)
  • Kansas vs. Texas A&M (0-5 | Last Five)

Next Up

  • The Jayhawks will come home for the first time this season to host the Rock Chalk Challenge March 6-8. KU will face off against Wichita State, Drake and Kansas City over the course of those three days inside Rock Chalk Park.
