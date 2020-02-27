🥎 TOURNAMENT PREVIEW: Reveille Classic
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball will be heading to College Station, Texas to compete in the Reveille Classic Feb. 28-March 1. During the three-day event, the Jayhawks will compete against Southeastern Louisiana and Texas A&M two times each.
The Jayhawks enter the weekend on a four-game win streak after claiming the Boerner Invitational Championship with a 3-2 victory over Rutgers in Arlington, Texas. It is the team’s longest win streak since it won four in a row from March 22-30 in 2019 with games against Green Bay and Baylor.
Junior outfielder Brittany Jackson comes into the tournament riding a seven-game hitting streak. During those seven contests, Jackson is 12-for-23 (.522) with a team-high 10 runs scored.
|Opponent
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Date
|Feb. 28
|Feb. 29
|Feb. 29
|March 1
|Time (CT)
|3 p.m.
|11 a.m.
|3:30 p.m.
|10:30 a.m.
Series Summary
- Kansas vs. Southeastern Louisiana (2-0 | Last Five)
- Kansas vs. Texas A&M (0-5 | Last Five)
Next Up
- The Jayhawks will come home for the first time this season to host the Rock Chalk Challenge March 6-8. KU will face off against Wichita State, Drake and Kansas City over the course of those three days inside Rock Chalk Park.