🥎 TOURNAMENT PREVIEW: Rock Chalk Challenge

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball is set to host its first home games of the 2020 season with the Rock Chalk Challenge this weekend. The Jayhawks will face off against Wichita State, Drake and Kansas City in the five-game tournament.

The Jayhawks enter the weekend 8-11 overall on the season after going 2-2 in the Reveille Classic last weekend (Feb. 28-March 1).

Redshirt sophomore Shelby Gayre comes into the week with a team-high eight home runs on the season. That ranks her first in the Big 12 Conference and seventh in the country. Senior Sam Dellinger has recorded at least one hit in nine of her last 10 games. This has included four multi-hit performances over that stretch.

Kansas Weekend Schedule

Opponent Wichita State Drake Kansas City Drake Wichita State Date March 6 March 6 March 7 March 7 March 8 Time (CT) 4 p.m. 6:30 p.m. 1:30 p.m. 4 p.m. 1:30 p.m.

ESPN+/Big 12 Now Streams

Both of KU’s games on Friday, March 6, and its game Sunday, March 8, against Wichita State will be streamed live on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Series Summary

Kansas vs. Wichita State (2-3 | Last Five)

Kansas vs. Drake (3-2 | Last Five)

Kansas vs. Kansas City (4-1 | Last Five)

