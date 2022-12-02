👟 Track and Field Opens Season with Bob Timmons Challenge

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas track and field program will open its indoor season on Saturday, December 3 with the Bob Timmons Challenge at Anschutz Pavilion.

The first event will begin at 11 a.m., with the men’s weight throw, women’s pole vault, men’s long jump and women’s long jump. The final event will be the men’s 4×400 meter relay that will take place at 3:35 p.m.

“I am excited to see how we compete,” stated head coach Stanley Redwine. “We’ve been training all semester and they are ready to compete. I need to see what we look like with other teams. Sometimes when you are practicing against yourself, you look good, but it is not the same in competition.”

The Jayhawks have not been on the track in a meet since June 11 at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

“From last year, we have Rylee Anderson and Clayton Simms, who are returning All-Americans,” said Redwine. “I think it is great to see them compete.”

Freshman Clayton Simms earned First Team All-America honors in the men’s pole vault in Eugene, placing seventh overall with a personal best clearance of 5.50m (18-0.5 ft.). Simms has earned First Team All-America honors in the pole vault during both the indoor and outdoor season.

Junior Rylee Anderson finished nationals in 13th place for the women’s high jump with a clearance of 1.80m (5-10.75 ft.), being awarded Second Team All-America. Anderson missed her first two attempts while the bar was set 1.80m (5-10.75 ft.) before coming up with a clutch third-attempt clearance.

Returning to Anschutz Pavilion is Jayhawk alumni Hussain Al Hizam. The Jubail, Saudi Arabia native was the 2018 indoor national champion and Big 12 champion for the pole vault and set the Anschutz Pavilion facility record for the pole vault on January 26, 2019 with a mark of 5.58m (18-3.75 ft.).

Al Hizam was the 2017 and 2018 Big 12 pole vault champion and the 2018 Big 12 Men’s Performer of the Year recipient.

Kansas will take a short break for the holidays and return on January 13 for the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular hosted by Wichita State at the Washburn Indoor Athletic Facility in Topeka. Competition will start promptly at 11 a.m. CT with the women’s weight throw, women’s long jump, women’s pole vault and women’s high jump.