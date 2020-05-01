🏀 The Tradition Continues | #24 Bryce Thompson

Bryce Thompson | No. 24

As Kansas Basketball begins to turn its attention to the 2020-21 season, it’s time to meet the new faces that will be joining the Jayhawks in the near future. Today, we welcome Bryce Thompson, a five-star guard with an elite knack to score. The two-time Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year hails from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa.

Thompson will wear No. 24 for the Jayhawks next season. He will be the 16th KU player to wear the number, which most recently belonged to Lagerald Vick, who donned it during his senior season in 2018-19. Other Jayhawks to have No. 24 under Bill Self include Travis Releford (2009-13) and Sasha Kaun (2005-08). A pair of all-league performers also claimed the number in Al Kelley, who was a two-time All-Big Seven pick in 1953 and 1954, as well as Ken Koenigs, who earned All-Big Eight honors in 1978.

Jayhawks to Wear No. 24

Bryce Thompson 2020-

Lagerald Vick 2019

Travis Releford 2009-13

Sasha Kaun 2005-08

Marlon London 1999-2000

C.B. McGrath 1995-98

Alonzo Jamison 1990-92

Chris Piper 1985-88

Kelly Knight 1980, 82-84

Ken Koenigs 1975-78

Fred Bosilevac Jr. 1970-72

Al Correll 1960-61, 63-64

Loye Sparks 1962

John Cleland 1955-58

Al Kelley 1951-53

George Dick 1942-44