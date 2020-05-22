🏀 The Tradition Continues | #35 Gethro Muscadin

Gethro Muscadin | No. 35

As Kansas Basketball begins to turn its attention to the 2020-21 season, it’s time to meet the new faces that will be joining the Jayhawks in the near future. Today, we welcome Gethro Muscadin, one of the top big men in the class of 2020, who originally hails from Haiti.

Muscadin will wear No. 35 for the Jayhawks next season. He will be the just the eighth KU player to wear the number, which most recently belonged to Udoka Azubuike, who donned it during the last four seasons. Other notable Jayhawks to have worn No. 35 include Jerod Haase (1995-97), Calvin Thompson (1983-86) and Bob Frederick (1960-62).

Jayhawks to Wear No. 35

Gethro Muscadin (2020-)

Udoka Azubuike (2017-20)

Jerod Haase (1995-97)

Calvin Thompson (1983-86)

David Magley (1979-82)

Rodger Bohenstiehl (1966-68)

Bob Frederick (1960-62)

Monte Johnson (1957-59)