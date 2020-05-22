🏀 The Tradition Continues | #35 Gethro Muscadin
Gethro Muscadin | No. 35
As Kansas Basketball begins to turn its attention to the 2020-21 season, it’s time to meet the new faces that will be joining the Jayhawks in the near future. Today, we welcome Gethro Muscadin, one of the top big men in the class of 2020, who originally hails from Haiti.
Muscadin will wear No. 35 for the Jayhawks next season. He will be the just the eighth KU player to wear the number, which most recently belonged to Udoka Azubuike, who donned it during the last four seasons. Other notable Jayhawks to have worn No. 35 include Jerod Haase (1995-97), Calvin Thompson (1983-86) and Bob Frederick (1960-62).
Jayhawks to Wear No. 35
Gethro Muscadin (2020-)
Udoka Azubuike (2017-20)
Jerod Haase (1995-97)
Calvin Thompson (1983-86)
David Magley (1979-82)
Rodger Bohenstiehl (1966-68)
Bob Frederick (1960-62)
Monte Johnson (1957-59)
"I’ve been wearing No. 35 for the past couple years and Kevin Durant is one of my favorite players. I love his game."Gethro Muscadin
Gethro Muscadin (Fr., F, 6-10, 215, Gonaives, Haiti, Aspire Academy [Ky.])
- Muscadin played his senior prep season at Aspire Academy in Louisville, Ky., where he started 11 of 17 games played and battled through an early-season injury.
- Muscadin averaged 12.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots per game at Aspire Academy in 2019-20. He had nine games with 10 or more rebounds and six double-doubles.
- He was an early verbal commitment to KU who officially signed in November 2019.
- Muscadin played his sophomore and junior seasons at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., after spending his freshman year at Life Prep Academy in Wichita, Kan.
- Muscadin averaged 9.3 minutes, 4.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game for Sunrise Christian as a junior.
- Ranked as the No. 17 best center in the 2020 class by Rivals.com.
- Muscadin started playing basketball when he was 15 years old and moved to the United States when he was 16.