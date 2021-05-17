Travis Goff: The Process of Hiring the Leader for Kansas Football

Twenty-five days after I became the director of athletics at Kansas, I picked up my phone to call Lance Leipold. It was early in the morning; the sun was out in Lawrence and it was building to be one of the hottest days of April.

Lance answered and I offered him the position to be the next head football coach at the University of Kansas.

You obviously know what happened next. He was all in.

At that exact moment, you’re probably thinking I was feeling elated and relieved. Our search was complete, and we landed one of the most accomplished and successful coaches in the country. We reached the culmination of weeks of hard work by our search committee and incredible support from Chancellor Girod.

We had our guy. Game over, right?

Not at all.

Once that call was made, we quickly assembled our football student-athletes together for an in-person meeting to announce our new head coach. We met in the indoor practice facility, I described the process, Coach Leipold’s credentials and why he was the right man to lead this program. Thanks to technology advancement of everyone during the pandemic, we were able to quickly setup a Zoom call with him so he could introduce himself to the team. It was great for our student-athletes to hear directly from their new head coach just a few minutes after I let them know.

The final few days of a football search can be challenging and one of my priorities was to make sure we could inform our student-athletes before the hire became public; a challenge given social media these days. Our young men have been through a lot this year and it was important to us that they be notified before the hire was officially announced to the public. While there were rumors and speculation, I’m very thankful we were able to do so successfully that Friday morning.

After an exhaustive, thorough and ultimately successful search, only following that meeting did I fully exhale and feel a sense of calm and excitement. I knew right then and there that we had hired exactly the right guy for KU Football.

So, how did we get to that moment? How did our incredible search committee select Coach Leipold to be the new leader of our football program?

Let me take you through the entire process.

When I was hired, the first thing I really wanted to do was spend time with our football program; the coaches, the staff, the support staff, and of course the student-athletes. I wanted to be out at practice as much as possible, in order to observe the team, witness their level of commitment and “togetherness” and just get a pulse on their psyche given the challenging stretch they were in the midst of. What I saw was a group of dedicated young men who want to lead KU Football to new heights.

I arrived with no predetermined outcomes for this process and was focused on listening and really opening up the dialogue with our student-athletes. We gave each player on our football team an opportunity to submit a survey that prioritized the characteristics and attributes of their ideal leader. I had an open forum with leaders from the team to sit down and really talk about what this program needed in their new head coach.