📣 UPDATE on Tryouts for KU Spirit Squads
Amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, the tryout process for 2020-21 has shifted to Virtual Tryouts to ensure the health and safety of all student-athletes pursuing positions with the University of Kansas Spirit Squad.
Below are the updated changes to the overall process, including updates to tryout dates and times, tryout video requirements and the application deadlines.
Videos will be reviewed by the coaching staff and those moving on to finals will receive an email with an invitation to continue with the tryout process.
Rock Chalk,
KU Spirit Squad Coaches
Rock Chalk Dance Team Updated Tryout Information
The preliminary round of tryouts will be held based on YOUR online high energy jazz and skills video submissions. Preliminary videos will be reviewed by the RCD coaching staff. Candidates will be chosen from their video submissions to move on to the semifinal round.
Semifinalists will receive an email with an invitation to continue with the tryout process and a link to the required audition material. Semifinalists and Returners will then submit the learned and practiced audition material by the required date.
Returners and those chosen as Finalists will receive another emailed invitation to continue the tryout process and a link to the “add-on” material and technique combos. Finalists and Returners will be required to submit the “new” material in quick turnaround time.
NEW Finalists will be interviewed via ZOOM.
|UPDATED (Virtual) Rock Chalk Dance Team Tryouts
|Friday, April 3, 2020
|5 p.m. CST
|Tryout Packet, Intro/1 min. jazz video Submission DUE via Dropbox link below
|Friday, April 10, 2020
|5 p.m. CST
|Semifinalists notified via email
|Friday, April 24, 2020
|12 p.m. CST
|Audition Material Submissions DUE (link will be sent for submissions)
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|12 p.m. CST
|Finalists and returners notified via email with NEW “add on” jazz choreography and technique combos (link will be sent)
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|12 p.m. CST
|Add-on jazz choreography and technique combos DUE (link will be sent for submissions)
|Sunday, April 26, 2020
|12 p.m. CST
|Finalist interviews using ZOOM will begin (specific times will be sent to each finals candidate)
|Week of Monday, April 27, 2020
|2020-21 RCD Team to be announced
2020-21 KU Cheer Team Tryout Information
**UPDATED Tryout Schedule for Co-Ed Cheer and All-Girl Cheer // All Submissions are MANDATORY**
|Co-Ed and All-Girl Cheer Tryouts
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|5 p.m. CST
|Semi-Finalist Video Submission Deadline
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|5 p.m. CST
|Finalists notified via email
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|5 p.m. CST
|Finalist Video requirements sent
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|5 p.m. CST
|Finalist Video Deadline (details in finalists’ email)
|Monday, June 1, 2020
|5 p.m. CST
|Co-Ed and All-Girl Teams announced
Sign Up for Tryouts at: https://kuathletics.wufoo.com/forms/s1wt271w0mjk8da/
Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/request/O2janmUvT9BbJYZdfxZf
Please contact Kansas Athletics spirit squad coordinator Cat Jarzemkoski at catj@ku.edu with any questions or concerns.