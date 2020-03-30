📣 UPDATE on Tryouts for KU Spirit Squads

Amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, the tryout process for 2020-21 has shifted to Virtual Tryouts to ensure the health and safety of all student-athletes pursuing positions with the University of Kansas Spirit Squad.

Below are the updated changes to the overall process, including updates to tryout dates and times, tryout video requirements and the application deadlines.

Videos will be reviewed by the coaching staff and those moving on to finals will receive an email with an invitation to continue with the tryout process.

Rock Chalk,

KU Spirit Squad Coaches