📣 Tryouts for KU Spirit Squads Announced

The tradition here at the University of Kansas is one of excellence and a unique experience. As a Cheerleader, a Rock Chalk Dancer or a mascot, you will train to be a dynamic technical game day collegiate performer. Our main purpose is to support and perform for the University’s athletic teams and our Jayhawk fans. As a spirit squad member, you will take part in numerous appearances, game days, events, fundraisers and campus activities.

Our team will work together toward a common vision — to have an amazing experience while representing the best University in the country! We are looking for dedicated young men and women who strive for excellence in all aspects of life. The Spirit Squads are a family who support and uplift each other while doing what we love. Being on this team will help create memories and friendships that will last a lifetime. We look forward to meeting each and every one of you.

Rock Chalk,

KU Spirit Squad Coaches