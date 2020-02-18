📚 Twenty Jayhawks Earn Academic All-Big 12 Honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 conference announced the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Swimming and Diving Team on Tuesday, and 20 Jayhawks were selected as first and second-team honorees.

First-team honorees include senior Haley Downey and sophomores Kate Steward, Greta Olsen and Kaitlyn Witt who were four of the 10 women’s student-athletes who registered a 4.0 grade point average (GPA).

A total of 129 student-athletes were recognized for their academic achievements, with 87 of them coming from the five women’s programs.

Academic All-Big 12 First Team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 60 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.