Women's Swimming

📚 Twenty Jayhawks Earn Academic All-Big 12 Honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 conference announced the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Swimming and Diving Team on Tuesday, and 20 Jayhawks were selected as first and second-team honorees.

First-team honorees include senior Haley Downey and sophomores Kate Steward, Greta Olsen and Kaitlyn Witt who were four of the 10 women’s student-athletes who registered a 4.0 grade point average (GPA).

A total of 129 student-athletes were recognized for their academic achievements, with 87 of them coming from the five women’s programs.

Academic All-Big 12 First Team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 60 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

"Our team works very hard in the classroom and it shows with our All-Big 12 Academic Team selections. We look forward to starting the Big 12 Championships in the pool."

Head Coach Clark Campbell

Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Elizabeth Amato-Hanner (Sr.) Molecular, Cellular & Developmental Biology
Crissie Blomquist (Jr.) Health & Physical Education
Dewi Blose (So.) Management & Leadership
Katie Callahan (So.) Computer Science
Claire Campbell (So.) Exercise Science
Peri Charapich (Sr.) Exercise Science
Haley Downey (Sr. & 4.0 GPA) Exercise Science
Ellie Flanagan (Jr.) Accounting
Alison Grass (So.) Exercise Science
Manon Manning (Jr.) Business Administration
Jenny Nusbaum (Sr.) Exercise Science
Greta Olsen (So. & 4.0 GPA) Chemical Engineering
Paige Riekhof (So.) Elementary Education
Katy Schlies (Sr.) Strategic Communications
Caroline Schultz (Jr.) Management & Leadership
Kate Steward (So. 4.0 GPA) Elementary Education
Carly Straight (Sr.) Ecology, Evolution and Organismal Biology
Libby Walker (Sr.) MSJ Digital Content Strategy
Kaitlyn Witt (So. & 4.0 GPA) Mechanical Engineering

Academic All-Big 12 Second Team

Lauryn Parrish (Jr.) Communication Studies

This announcement comes three weeks after KU was selected to the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America Team for the fall 2019 semester for the 35th-consecutive semester. KU finished the fall semester with a department leading 3.64 team GPA, which ranked 18th nationally amongst Division I women’s programs, and first in the Big 12 Conference.

Next up for Kansas, the team will begin its postseason competition with the Big 12 Championships in Morgantown, W.Va. Feb. 26-29.

