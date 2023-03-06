🏊‍♀️ Two Divers to Compete in NCAA Zone Diving

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Freshmen divers Lize van Leeuwen and Gabriela San Juan Carmona are set to dive at the 2023 NCAA Zone D Diving from March 7-9 at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.

Leeuwen has competed in every diving event for the Jayhawks this season, and has five first place finishes. Her season-best finish came at the Iowa State dual, where she scored 316.73 points in the 3-meter dive. Leeuwen also set a new program record in the platform dive at the 2023 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships, scoring 205.55 points.

Carmona has three podium finishes, two second place scores and one third place. She scored a team-best 289.95 score in the 1-meter dive at the Iowa State dual.

Both Leeuwen and Carmona will have a chance to qualify for the NCAA Championships. The top nine divers in both 1-meter and 3-meter in Zone D will qualify for the NCAA Championships, while the top 10 divers in the platform dive will also qualify.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Live results will be available on DiveMeets, while live updates will be provided on the official Kansas Swimming & Diving Twitter Page. Fans will also be able to watch via BTN+.