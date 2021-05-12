🥎 Two Jayhawks Earn All-Conference Honors

IRVING, Texas – Junior Morgyn Wynne and freshman Kasey Hamilton garnered 2021 All-Big 12 honors as announced by the conference on Wednesday. Wynne was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, and Hamilton picked up All-Big 12 Freshman accolades.

A Pittsburg, California native, Wynne finished the season with a .355 average while starting 46 games at first base. Wynne led the team with 50 hits on the year – including nine doubles and 17 home runs, while scoring 25 runs and bringing in a team-high 49 RBI. In conference play, Wynne led the Jayhawks with a .340 average off 17 hits, including five doubles and three home runs. Wynne also scored five runs and had 10 RBI through 18 games. Following the 2021 season, Wynne sits second on KU’s single season list for home runs and tied for fourth for single-season RBI.

Hamilton, a Topeka, Kansas native, saw time in the circle and at the plate for the Jayhawks. On the year, the freshman picked up five victories after starting in nine games. She pitched four complete games and one solo shutout while also recording two saves. Hamilton led the pitching staff with 59 strikeouts through 78.2 innings pitched, including 15 strikeouts against conference opponents. At the plate, Hamilton hit a two-run homer in her first-career at bat.

This is Wynne’s second All-Conference honor after she was named to the All-Freshman Team in 2019 with teammate Sydnee Ramsey. Her second team nod marks the first for KU since Harli Ridling was named to the squad in 2017 and the 41st all-time. Hamilton garners her first All-Conference award of her career and is the sixth Jayhawk to make the All-Freshman Team.

These are the first Big 12 softball postseason awards to go out from the conference since 2019 due to the conference office electing to not have awards in 2020 since the conference season was cut short in result of COVID-19.