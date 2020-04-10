🥽 Two Jayhawks Named CSCAA All-Americans

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced its 2019-20 All-Americans with two Jayhawks making the list. Sophomore Dewi Blose and freshman Jiayu Chen were both named All-Americans for their accomplishments during the season.

This is the first All-American selection for both Blose and Chen in their collegiate careers.

Blose qualified for the NCAA Championship in both the 100 and 200-yard backstroke events after her strong performance at the Big 12 Championship. She claimed the fastest team times in the 100-yard backstroke (52.44) and the 200-yard backstroke (1:54.61).

Chen also qualified to compete at the NCAA Championship in both the one and three-meter dive events after her performance at the NCAA Zone D Championship. In her first season with the Kansas swimming and diving team, she was named the Big 12 Champion in the three-meter dive after setting a championship meet record with 384.60 total points on 11 dives.